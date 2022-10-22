Silver Alert issued for missing woman in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Police need your help locating a missing and vulnerable woman last seen Wednesday in the Garrison/Liberty Heights area.

Versey Spell was reported missing from the 3900 block of Berrington Road.

Spell stands 5’5" tall, weighs approximately 140 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black leggings, and black shoes. She uses a walker or cane to walk.

Anyone who has seen or knows of Versey Spell’s whereabouts is advised to call officers at the Northwest District at 410-396-2466 or dial 911.