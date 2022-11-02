Family speaks amid vigil tonight for missing 75-year-old woman

BALTIMORE — A woman has been missing from her house for almost three weeks, now her family is asking for prayers and tips from the community to help find her.

It happened after loved ones couldn’t contact the 75-year-old last month. Family and loved ones have now been posting flyers for Versey Spell after they said they believe she went missing from her home near 3900 Barrington Road after someone broke inside.

October 14, 2022, is the last day her sister, Bettea Brown-Wilson, said she saw the 75-year-old.

“We had went out for her doctor’s appointment and came back, had dinner. My husband took her home and that’s the last anybody had seen her,” Brown-Wilson said.

Five days later, her sister said she got a call from Spell’s landlord saying they couldn’t contact her, and when they sent someone to do a welfare check, she was gone.

“Her landlord sent her brother to the house to check on my sister and the house, and the house has been broken into upstairs and downstairs and my sister was missing from the house. They had broken in through the back door of the basement. They came upstairs through the first floor apartment and then they went upstairs to the second floor apartment,” Brown-Wilson said.

Brown-Wilson said her sister is a retired federal government employee from the VA Hospital. Since retiring, she’s worked at the local stadium, Camden Yards, during the sports seasons as a greeter. Spell has an illness that causes her to need assistance so her sister said she wouldn’t just leave without telling someone.

“There’s no signs of her leaving because she’s 75, she has lupus and she has polio, she has to walk with a stick,” Brown-Wilson said.

Her cane and walker were left behind, along with some items in her house.

“They just destroyed her apartment completely, everything was all over the place. What I seen that was missing? The television, and some jars. She had a lot of jars with change and stuff in them they were missing,” Brown-Wilson said.

And in addition to the house being broken into, when the landlords brother went to check on the house, there was an uninvited guest still inside.

“He asked who are you, and she said who are you, and he said you don’t live here and she said my friend brought me here, and he said your friend, this is my sister’s house, get out of her bed. And she just jumped up, pushed him and ran out the front door,” Brown-Wilson said.

Brown-Wilson said the house appears to have been broken into multiple times since then and she feels police are not moving fast enough to help find her sister.

“It’s not like she’s going to walk anywhere or go with anybody because we are close knit family, and if she need a ride I will take her, my daughter will take her, somebody would take her and she wouldn’t go off with nobody,” Brown-Wilson said.

“I’m asking the public if anybody has seen her or know anything about the house and her please get in contact with the police department,” Brown-Wilson said.

Family and loved ones gathered on her block for a prayer vigil to pray for Spell and hope that some new information is discovered so she is found.

So far, BPD also made a flyer to alert people of her missing, and they are actively working the case they met with family Wednesday. Now everyone, including neighbors we spoke to, are praying for her safe return.