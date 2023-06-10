Watch Now
Relative arrested for deadly stabbing in Northern Baltimore

Posted at 2:16 PM, Jun 10, 2023
BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have arrested one person in connection to deadly stabbing that happened Saturday in the Northern district.
 

Around 6:33 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Lorraine Avenue for a report of a stabbing.

 

When they arrived, they found a 43-year-old woman lying unresponsive, suffering from an apparent stab wound.

 

She was later pronounced dead by medics a short time later. A relative of the victim was taken into custody at the location after admitting to officers that he stabbed the victim.

 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

