Ravens' WR Zay Flowers treats students to shopping spree at Dick's Sporting Goods

BALTIMORE — A receiver on the field, yet a giver in the world.

Baltimore Ravens player Zay Flowers put a smile on many young faces on Monday.

Students from the New Hope Academy took a field trip to Dick's Sporting Goods, only to find out the Flowers was their shopping buddy for the day.

"A smile goes a long way, and if I'm able to do that for kids, and I'm able to show up and do something for them, then that's what I'm able to do, and that's what I'll do," Flowers said.

A $200 gift card was handed to each student on their shopping spree.

This is a part of Dick's efforts to encourage youth and their participation in sports.