Ravens Super Bowl champion discusses importance of summer meal programs

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — Baltimore County is making sure no kid goes hungry this summer.

Through their summer meals program, kids under 18-years-old can get free meals with nutritious foods like milk, fruit and veggies.

Ravens Super Bowl Champion Qadry 'The Missile' Ismail says he would've never made it to the NFL if it weren't for a similar program in North Jersey where he grew up. He talked about the importance of Baltimore County's program.

"To go to a space like Randallstown Library and the other libraries around town, to be able to have a chance to sit and eat breakfast, to sit there and have a lunch, it really does make a big difference," Ismail said.

To find out how to access summer meals in your community, call 211.