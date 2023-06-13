BCPSS to provide free meals to children as part of food service program

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Public Schools are providing free meals for children as part of the 2023 Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).

All children 18 years of age and younger are eligible for free meals.

SFSP, which is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and administered by the Maryland State Department of Education, provides breakfast and lunch free of charge to children at participating school sites.

SFSP will operate Monday through Thursday from June 14 – August 25, 2023. Select sites will operate on Fridays

To find more information on meal sites, click here and to find information about menus, click here.