BCPL offers free meals to children as part of food service program

BALTIMORE COUNTY — The Baltimore County Public Library and the USDA Summer Food Service Program is once again offering meals to students this summer.

Distribution is set to begin on June 20 and will run through August 18.

Meals will be available Monday through Friday at the following locations:

Arbutus Branch: Noon

Essex Branch: 12:30 p.m.

Lansdowne Branch: 12:30 p.m.

Loch Raven Branch: 12:30 p.m.

North Point Branch: 12:30 p.m.

Parkville Branch: Noon

Randallstown Branch: Noon

Reisterstown Branch: Noon

Rosedale Branch: Noon

White Marsh Branch: Noon

Woodlawn Branch: 12:30 p.m.

The program is for youth 18-years-old and under and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

All meals will be eaten at the branch. BCPL say they cannot accommodate groups such as camps, childcare centers, etc.

To learn more about what the Baltimore County Library has in store this summer, click here.