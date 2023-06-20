Watch Now
BCPL offers free meals to children as part of food service program

school lunch.jpg
Posted at 12:30 PM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 12:30:35-04

BALTIMORE COUNTY — The Baltimore County Public Library and the USDA Summer Food Service Program is once again offering meals to students this summer.

Distribution is set to begin on June 20 and will run through August 18.

Meals will be available Monday through Friday at the following locations:

  • Arbutus Branch: Noon 
  • Essex Branch: 12:30 p.m. 
  • Lansdowne Branch: 12:30 p.m. 
  • Loch Raven Branch: 12:30 p.m.
  • North Point Branch: 12:30 p.m. 
  • Parkville Branch: Noon 
  • Randallstown Branch: Noon 
  • Reisterstown Branch: Noon 
  • Rosedale Branch: Noon 
  • White Marsh Branch: Noon 
  • Woodlawn Branch: 12:30 p.m. 

The program is for youth 18-years-old and under and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
All meals will be eaten at the branch. BCPL say they cannot accommodate groups such as camps, childcare centers, etc.

