Rachel Morin case heads to trial this week; Extra security in place at courthouse

BEL AIR, M.d. — The long-awaited trial of the accused murderer of Harford County mother Rachel Morin begins this week after months of delays.

Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez is facing life without the possibility of parole, accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering the 37-year-old after she went for a jog on the Ma and Pa Heritage trail in Bel Air in August 2023.

Because of the defendant's undocumented status, and connection to prior violent crimes, the case captured national attention and was featured as part of President Trump's campaign, as it reignited conversations around immigration and safety.

Police arrested Martinez-Hernandez in Tulsa, Oklahoma in June 2024 by using investigative genetic genealogy to track down family members and later matching his DNA to the crime scene.

In January, a judge denied Martinez-Hernandez' request to change venues due to the public attention the case had drawn.

"It is a big undertaking, particularly for just a small county as Harford County, but they are ready, they are prepared," attorney Randolph Rice, who represents the Morin family, said.

He says the trial is anticipated to last two weeks, with hundreds of potential jurors called and at least 30 witnesses slated to take the stand.

Jury selection alone, that begins Tuesday, is expected to take up to three days.

Though it may be hard to find jurors who have not heard of the case previously, Rice says that shouldn't matter.

"Can you be fair and impartial about this case? Can you remove your maybe preconceived notions about this and determine the case purely based on the evidence?" Rice says are the more important questions and will likely be determined by the state and defense during a pre-trial conference on Monday morning at 9:30 a.m.

"It garnered a lot of attention, but really this trial is about finding closure for the family, finding justice," he said.

Additional eyes on the case has prompted additional security measures and preparations by local police agencies, like the Harford County Sheriff's Office and Bel Air Police Department.

"We've had months of meetings, practice, operation plans. We've put a lot of things into effect more so than your normal trial would get just because of the notoriety that this has gotten," Major Lee Dunbar of the Sheriff's Office said.

Barricades now line the main sidewalk of the courthouse and the Bel Air Police Department plans to shut down Courtland and Office streets throughout the duration of the trial.

"The recommendation of the Sheriff's Office and our law enforcement partners, if you don't need to be here, please don't. That only just makes our jobs harder to do as far as security and traffic control," Major Dunbar said.

The Sheriff's Office, which handles court security, reports no credible threats or anticipated protests, but Dunbar says they're ready to handle whatever may happen.

The Harford County State's Attorney declined to comment on the case until after the trial.

Statement from the defense:

Mr. Martinez-Hernandez asserts his innocence and looks forward to his day in court. There are many unanswered questions in this case and we are prepared to hold the State to its burden.

Assistant public defenders Sawyer Hicks, Marcus Jenkins and Tara LeCompte