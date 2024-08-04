Remembering Rachel Morin

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — People in Harford County say they still feel the same emotions they felt when they first heard about Rachel Morrin's murder, with the anniversary of her death bringing much of that emotion back.

Morrin’s family told WMAR off camera they are grateful for the continued support from their neighbors and law enforcement.

Just hours ago, dozens of people were walking the Ma and Pa Trail, the same path Rachel Morrin took the day she was murdered. Along the path, signs about the arrest and photos of Rachel Morrin at different stages of her life, from childhood and teen years to her as an adult.

Rachel’s mom stopped at each photo, sharing memories of Rachel. Friends of Morrin also shared stories about her. Strangers offered kind words to the family.

“Seeing that level of support, they deserve that and it’s really authentic people,” said Bob Cassilly, Harford County Executive.

“They did some songs on the trail. It was just very very genuine and heartfelt people talking to the Morrin family. I thought it was a very nice way to show our support and remember Rachel.”

People also left flowers on the trail, and after the walk, we saw people praying and offering their condolences to Rachel Morrin’s mom.

County Executive Cassilly also mentioned the county is working with the family to create an art sculpture or statue to place on the trail to commemorate Rachel Morrin for years to come.