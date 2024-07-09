Public input meeting on proposed Bel Air Costco scheduled for Thursday

BEL AIR, Md. — Reach into your wallet and find that membership card; a new Costco Wholesale store could be on its way to Bel Air.

At a community input meeting, folks will have the chance to speak their minds about the potential development this Thursday, July 11 at 6 p.m. at the Abingdon Fire Company, at 3306 Abingdon Road.

RELATED: Costco could be coming to Bel Air, community meeting set for next month

Several Harford County residents WMAR spoke with both on and off camera are open to, and excited for, a Costco in Bel Air. Some pointed out concerns about the traffic it could bring to the roads.

According to its designs, the Costco and its parking would be built near Plumtree Road, Route 924, and Route 24. The lot is 22.5 acres.

At a ShopRite half a mile away from the plot, shoppers told WMAR their thoughts.

"I usually do meats from Costco and everything else from Shop Rite," said Stephanie Pennacchia, a Costco member and Abingdon resident.

"Better than driving to White Marsh and sitting in traffic. To me, I mean, it's great; it'll be more local," Pennacchia added.

To Debbie Johansen, a Bel Air resident, the project brings out "mixed emotions."

Johansen is excited by the convenience and the potential for more jobs in the area, but worries about what it could mean for local traffic.

"The traffic is ridiculous. It's just so crowded any given day, trying to maneuver your way through Bel Air, whether it's this side or the other side more into town. It's just a lot of traffic. So I think it's going to cause more congestion, more accidents," Johansen told WMAR.

The site would be Harford County's first Costco location.