Costco could be coming to Bel Air, community meeting set for next month

BEL AIR, Md. — $1.50 hot dogs could be coming to Bel Air.

A preliminary plan to bring a Costco Wholesale store to Bel Air is set to be discussed next month.

It will be presented at a community input meeting. Residents can learn more about the plan and make comments and suggestions.

The Costco at Bel Air Village would go on a 22.5-acre lot at MD State Route 24, MD State Route 924, Bel Air South Parkway, and Plumtree Road.

The meeting is set for July 11 at 6 p.m. at the Abingdon Fire Company, 3306 Abingdon Road.

This would be the first Costco in Harford County.