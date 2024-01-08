Pro-Palestinian protesters demand action from lawmaker as war in Palestine continues

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A pro-Palestinian rally took place in Annapolis on Sunday afternoon.

A coalition of groups headed to our state's capital, calling on Maryland lawmakers to defend their rights to free speech and to take a stance on the atrocities committed against Palestinians in the Middle East.

Nearly two dozen organizations were represented at the rally. They want a resolution reaffirming the rights of every American to express themselves freely and without fear of retribution, among other things.

“We are calling on our lawmakers to support an immediate ceasefire in Gaza to make sure there is an unrestricted flow of humanitarian aid, said Maryland director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), Zainab Chaudry.

Recently, Chaudry was suspended from Maryland’s commission on hate crimes response and prevention over anti-Israel remarks on social media. She was reinstated after it was determined that the Attorney General lacked the authority to remove her.

The groups say this was an example of censoring free speech.