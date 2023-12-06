Attorney General reinstates Zainab Chaudry to Hate Crimes Commission

Attorney General Anthony Brown announced Wednesday morning that Dr. Zainab Chaudry's temporary suspension is lifted.

Chaudry, the Executive Director of the Maryland Office of CAIR (Council on American-Islamic Relations), was temporarily suspended from the Commission late last month after some personal Facebook posts "had [been] deemed disruptive to the work and mission of the Commission."

However, on Wednesday, in a release the Attorney General's office said the AG lacked the authority from the legislation creating the commission to remove or suspend a Commissioner during their 4-year term of service.

The Maryland Commission on Hate Crime Response and Prevention had its first meeting in September and has yet to create guidelines for its Commissioners, something that will be addressed before its next meeting.

"Prior to the Commission's next meeting on December 13, the Attorney General will distribute draft operating guidelines to members which include personal communications and how to balance the members' right to freedom of speech and their roles as Commissioners for their review and feedback," a news release said.

The Office of the Attorney General goes on to write, "In accepting these positions, appointees assume an obligation to put their own interests aside when coming to the table to serve as advisors on matters of such great public importance."

CAIR is a legislatively mandated organization to be included on the Commission.

The National CAIR office and Chaudry shared the following statement on Wednesday's update:

"We welcome Attorney General Anthony Brown's decision to reinstate the appointment. We also appreciate the productive conversations we have held with Attorney General Brown and his staff over the past few weeks. We agree that it is important for the commission to collaboratively develop additional guidelines and we look forward to upholding those guidelines, which must apply consistently to all commissioners.



"We thank the thousands of community members, leaders, students and allies who contacted Attorney General Brown urging him to reverse this decision. CAIR's Maryland Director Zainab Chaudry looks forward to continuing the critical work of representing the state's Muslim communities and addressing hate bias, including both Islamophobia and antisemitism, while also advocating justice for all communities here and abroad.



"The anti-Muslim threats and other harassment directed at Dr. Chaudry last month were defamatory, dangerous, and, sadly, a very small taste of what many other American Muslims have experienced in recent months. From the murder of a 6-year-old Palestinian Muslim boy in Chicago to the shooting of three Palestinian students in Vermont to threats, doxxing and harassment aimed at Muslims and Palestinians here in Maryland, anti-Muslim bigotry and anti-Palestinian racism are spinning out of control."



"It is more important than ever for the State of Maryland to counter Islamophobia, antisemitism, anti-Palestinian racism and other forms of hate that threaten Maryland communities."

-CAIR Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell

Howard Libit, the Executive Director of the Baltimore Jewish Council, an organization also represented on the Commission, gave WMAR-2 News the following statement: