Maryland Executive Director of CAIR temporarily suspended from Commission on Hate Crimes

On Tuesday, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown announced that he has temporarily suspended Zainab Chuadry's membership from the new Commission on Hate Crimes Response and Prevention.

WMAR-2 News reached out last week with the screenshots in this article to the OAG press office for a comment. A spokesperson for the office told us that email was what made them aware of the "personal social media posts by a member of the Commission."

The Commission is brand new and has only held its first meeting in mid-September.

Chaudry was representing the Council on American-Islamic Relations, an important voice for Muslim Marylanders in the effort to fight hate crimes.

Following the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack in Southern Israel, Chaudry publicly posted the following to her personal Facebook account, which we have taken screenshots of.

The precise number of people killed in the initial attack that prompted this war, is unknown, but CNN has the numbers as more than 1,200. More than 200 people were taken by Hamas, according to CNN.

Israel's response to the attack was a bombardment of air strikes in the Gaza strip, and later a ground invasion, which as of November 21 has killed at least 4,100 children and more than 12,000 people including adults, per CNN.

The conflict and ensuing increase of hate-bias incidents that have been reported by both Muslims and Jews across the United States happened after that initial meeting of the Hate Crimes Commission. Its next meeting is scheduled for mid-December.

The original response from spokesperson Jennifer Donelan for the Office of the Attorney General last week was that "the views and opinions of any individual commission member do not reflect those of either the Maryland Commission on Hate Crime Response and Prevention or the Attorney General."

They added that the Commission still needed to "develop policies and protocols governing it work and the way in which its members engage on the issues that define its mission."

There have also been heavy debates over what is anti-Jewish versus what is considered anti-Israel, as well as the definitions of phrases used during protests and rallies.

Representative Rashida Talib of Michigan, the only Palestinian-American in Congress, was censured earlier this month for using the phrase “from the river to the sea.” When some argued that the phrase called for the annihilation of Israel, she said it was an aspirational call for freedom.

The Attorney General added that CAIR is required by Maryland law to serve on the new commission and that "Ms. Chaudry's posts on her personal social media since October 7, in these very early days, have challenged the Commission's ability to do its work."

He also called "on all members of the Commission to exercise great care in their communications and conduct, considering the duties and responsibilities they assumed when joining the Commission."

Brown said in his statement Tuesday, "The Commission is facing its first test. How we respond has deep implications. I take this very seriously and I will do everything possible to bring people together to move forward the critical work of this Commission."

The Baltimore Jewish Council, also represented on the Commission, thanked the OAG for this action.

Thank you to @OAGMaryland for this initial first step. As a member of the Hate Crimes Commission, we think it is critically important for all members to be respectful and to avoid hateful comments or conduct. https://t.co/ioNN2A1DJp — Baltimore Jewish Council (@baltjc) November 21, 2023

We have reached out to Ms. Chaudry and CAIR and will update this story when we receive their responses.