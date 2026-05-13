Prince George's County man charged after allegedly stabbing 80-year-old mother to death

CHEVERLY, Md. — A Cheverly man is facing murder charges after allegedly stabbing his 80-year-old mother to death, the Prince George's County Police Department announced Wednesday.

Police say 54-year-old Darrick Alston is in police custody in connection with the incident that occurred Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a home in the 6200 block of Monroe Street at 9:10 a.m. following reports of a domestic dispute.

Upon entering the home, police found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. She died at the scene.

Officers took Alston into custody at the scene.

According to investigators, Alston stabbed his mother during an argument.

Alston has been charged with first- and second-degree murder and is currently being held by the Department of Corrections without bond.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact detectives at 301-516-2512.

You can also contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.