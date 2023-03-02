Previously listed as a homicide victim, Baltimore Police say a man shot two people before he was killed

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police say the shooting death of a man last month was justified.

Back on February 9 officers were called to the 2000 block of Harford Road for reports of a shooting.

On scene they discovered a 39-year-old man and 27-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police also found 48-year-old Earl Watkins, who'd been fatally wounded.

Initially detectives classified the incident as a triple shooting and homicide.

But investigators later determined that it was Watkins who actually shot the other two victims, at which time someone else returned fire killing him.

Police did not reveal what led to the shooting.

