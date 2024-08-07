Previously convicted felon jailed for hit & run that left BPD officer on life support

BALTIMORE — A previously convicted felon is headed back to jail for a decade for fleeing police and badly injuring an officer.

It was June 8, 2022 when Baltimore Police sergeant Kenneth Ramberg pulled over Joseph Daniel Black on Park Heights Avenue.

When Ramberg noticed a gun on the car floor, he asked Black to step out.

Instead Black put the car in gear and took off, dragging Ramberg for approximately two blocks.

Eventually Black sideswiped a parked car, causing Ramberg to fall and break several bones.

Black kept going and never stopped, but unfortunately for him, Ramberg already had his driver's license.

Police arrested Black a day later following a four-hour standoff. It was later learned he'd been arrested 19 times prior and should've still been behind bars, had it not been for a judge's lenient sentence.

BPD Joseph Daniel Black

Prosecutors initially charged Black with attempted murder but in December 2023 a jury came back hung.

The case was retried in June 2024, resulting in a second degree assault conviction. A judge sentenced Black to the maximum penalty of 10 years.

As for Ramberg, he was hospitalized for more than a week, with some of that time spent on life support.