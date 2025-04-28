Pratt Street pedestrian improvement project to begin mid-May

A pedestrian improvement project along Pratt Street is set to start in mid-May.

The goal is to make the downtown area more accessible and more walkable.

This includes ADA-compliant ramps, upgraded crosswalks, and new bike and pedestrian signage.

"Construction will occur at night to minimize disruptions downtown," says Mayor Brandon Scott.

"This work is expected to last approximately nine months. Uh, during that time we'll take into account any major events happening, uh, at night downtown that include, uh, game nights at the stadiums, uh, and we will adjust as needed."

The project received federal funding based on data showing pedestrian incidents and traffic signal issues.