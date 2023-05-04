Pratt Street Market returns to downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Shake up your lunch break with fresh flavors and fresh air.

Pratt Street Market is back in downtown Baltimore.

The long standing tradition put on by the Downtown Partnership features a rotating lineup of food vendors and artisans every Thursday from 11am to 2pm.

We asked them...why Pratt Street?

"We love to be able to have some options for people who might be in the office coming down a few days a week plus we have so many residents downtown that it's a great option to supplement what we have in terms of restaurants down here. But also it's a great way for a restaurant, a food truck, or small business to see what the market's like and see if they want to transition from a truck to a storefront," said Susan Brown, Vice President of Communications and Marketing at the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore.

The market starts at the corner of Light and Pratt Streets, outside 100 Light Street.

It runs every Thursday from today until September 28.