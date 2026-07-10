Power restored to over 110,000 customers after severe storms, BGE says

BALTIMORE — BGE announced they have restored power to over 110,000 customers impacted by a series of severe storms that swept through Maryland starting on the Fourth of July.

Many parts of Maryland were hit by heavy rain, lightning and strong winds.

In response, over 1,100 BGE crews and emergency response teams worked to complete just over 1,300 restoration jobs.

BGE says:



Crews replaced more than 70 damaged poles

24 poles were needed for Baltimore and Annapolis Blvd (near Cromwell Light Rail station) alone.

Crews replaced more than 50 damaged transformers and 350 broken crossarms

Approximately 5,000 feet of wire has been used, equivalent to almost 14 football fields measured from the back of each end zone.

Customer Care representatives fielded more than 125,000 calls to the Care Center between 9 p.m. on July 4 and 11 a.m. on July 9.

RELATED: BGE working to restore power to over 18,000 customers after July 4th storms move through central Maryland

“We know how difficult it is for our customers to be without power,” said Dawn White, vice president of Electric Distribution at BGE. “The entire team, worked tirelessly in extreme conditions with one shared purpose: safely restoring service to every customer. We are incredibly proud and deeply grateful for their work, which reflects the commitment to the people and neighborhoods we are privileged to serve every day.”