BGE working to restore power to over 18,000 customers after July 4th storms move through central Maryland

Update Monday, 7:55pm:

According to BGE, more than 18,000 customers are currently without power.

As of 5 p.m. on Monday, July 6, more than 75,000 customers impacted by the July 4 storm have been restored and 19,500 customers have been restored from the July 5 storms.

Update Monday, 11:30am:

According to BGE, more than 24,500 customers are currently without power.

As of Monday at 9am more than 70,000 customers impacted by the July 4 storm have had power restored, and 14,000 customers from the July 5 storms have had power restored.

Update 5:30pm:

According to BGE, more than 49,000 customers who were impacted by the storms have had their services restored. Officials say around 27,000 customers are still without service.

BGE says it continues to work to restore power in Anne Arundel, Baltimore County, and Harford County.

Original Article:

Crews with Baltimore Gas and Electric are working to restore power to more than 40,000 customers who were impacted by severe storms during the holiday weekend.

Severe thunderstorms moved through central Maryland during the evening of July 4th, initially impacting more than 80,000 customers.

BGE says crews were prepared and immediately began working to restore power across the region.

Some of the outages required damaged utility poles to be replaced before power can be restored, according to BGE.

WMAR-2 News' Jack Watson captured photos of storm damage in the Pikesville area.

Jack Watson/WMAR

Jack Watson/WMAR

As of 10:21 a.m., BGE is reporting 1,459 active outages impacting 49,138 customers.

BGE is estimating that 80% of customers who are without power will be restored by Monday at 6 p.m., with the vast majority estimated to be restored by 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Light rail service from Patapsco to Cromwell and BWI Airport remains suspended due to power outages sustained Saturday night.

The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration says a bus bridge is in place to accommodate passengers.

To report fallen electrical lines and outages, call BGE at 877-778-2222.