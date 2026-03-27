Postal worker had earphones in at the time of fatal crash, police say

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A Silver Spring man has been charged in connection with a 2025 fatal pedestrian crash.

Oscar Pedrozo, 26, has been charged with criminally negligent homicide.

Police say the collision happened on July 16, in the area of the Connecticut Avenue and Plyers Mill road.

Investigators determined Pedrozo was driving a U.S. Postal Service van and was leaving a gas station.

Mari Morrison, 64, was walking on the sidewalk and had entered the driveway when she was struck. She was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The investigation revealed Pedrozo was wearing earbuds and listening to music at the time of the collision. Detectives determined that after the initial impact, the van continued moving forward and then reversed while Morrison was still underneath the vehicle.