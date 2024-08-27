Possible hate crime reported in downtown Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Police are investigating an assault and possible hate crime in downtown Annapolis on Saturday morning.

The incident came just a day after dozens of cyclists gathered for a special ride in reaction to a recent racial incident in Annapolis.

The suspect - identified only as a white male, with a backpack and an umbrella - was walking toward another man on the sidewalk at about 8:50 a.m. Aug. 24, in the area of West Street and Westgate Circle.

The victim told police that the suspect didn't yield to the right, and forcibly struck the victim in the chest and shouted racial slurs, threatening to "blast him."

The suspect and victim did not know each other.

The victim declined medical attention and said he was not physically hurt.

No weapon was displayed. Police checked the area for surveillance footage.

Just yesterday, Anne Arundel County (which does not include the City of Annapolis) announced it got a major federal grant to launch a Hate Crime Prevention program.