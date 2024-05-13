Port of Baltimore workers eager to get back to work after freeing the Dali

DUNDALK, Md. — Freeing the Dali means we are one step closer to the Port of Baltimore reopening.

The past six weeks have been rough for these port workers, who say they just want to get back to work.

"It's tough because it's uncertainty. You don't know what's going to comeback, when it's going to comeback. When you've got to put food on the table and feed your family it's a bad feeling," said Scott Cowan, President of International Longshoreman Association.

The Key Bridge collapse has kept longshoremen from being able to make ends meet.

Cowan says the next step is the removal of the ship. Then business should be back up and running.

"It's a big step for us. The port's going to get back open and the channel will be open at full capacity and we'll be able to get ships in and out," said Cowan.

On Monday, Governor Wes Moore announced the port workers affected by the Key Bridge collapse are eligible for a one-time $1,000 payment thanks to the Baltimore Community Foundation which created the Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong Relief Fund.

"A lot of people stepped up to the plate and helped us out. We have a lot of gratitude and we're very grateful for that," said Cowan.

Despite delays, this process has moved much quicker than Cowan and many others could've ever expected.

"In the beginning, people were thinking it was going to be months off. For them to get this done in six weeks is tremendous. The Army Corps of Engineers and the salvers have done a fantastic job," says Cowan.

