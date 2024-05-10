Cash assistance applications open for port workers impacted by bridge collapse

BALTIMORE — Direct cash assistance applications are now open for eligible port workers impacted by the Key Bridge collapse.

This is possible thanks to the nonprofit organization called the Baltimore Community Foundation and its partner, CASH Campaign of Maryland.

To be eligible for cash assistance, workers must have been employed at the Port of Baltimore as of March 26, 2024.

Those employees are eligible for the one-time payment of $1,000 per person.

To apply click here or in-person with assistance at the following locations:

Community Assistance Network



7900 E. Baltimore St.

Monday - Friday; 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

English assistance available

City of Refuge - Baltimore

3501 Seventh St., Baltimore Md. 21225

Monday - Thursday 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.; Friday 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

English and Spanish assistance available

Anne Arundel County Community Action Agency

613 Global Way, Linthicum Heights, Md. 21090

Monday - Friday; 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

English and Spanish assistance available

The Department of Labor’s Port Worker Assistance Center