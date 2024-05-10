Cash assistance applications open for port workers impacted by bridge collapse

BALTIMORE — Direct cash assistance applications are now open for eligible port workers impacted by the Key Bridge collapse.
This is possible thanks to the nonprofit organization called the Baltimore Community Foundation and its partner, CASH Campaign of Maryland.
To be eligible for cash assistance, workers must have been employed at the Port of Baltimore as of March 26, 2024.
Those employees are eligible for the one-time payment of $1,000 per person.
To apply click here or in-person with assistance at the following locations:
Community Assistance Network
- 7900 E. Baltimore St.
- Monday - Friday; 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
- English assistance available
City of Refuge - Baltimore
- 3501 Seventh St., Baltimore Md. 21225
- Monday - Thursday 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.; Friday 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- English and Spanish assistance available
Anne Arundel County Community Action Agency
- 613 Global Way, Linthicum Heights, Md. 21090
- Monday - Friday; 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- English and Spanish assistance available
The Department of Labor’s Port Worker Assistance Center
- 2501 Broening Highway
- Monday - Friday; 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
- English and Spanish assistance available