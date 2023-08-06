Watch Now
Police: Woman killed in dirt bike crash in Dundalk

Posted at 4:51 PM, Aug 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-06 16:52:26-04

DUNDALK, Md. — A woman was killed in a deadly crash in Dundalk on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the area of Merritt Boulevard and Holabird Avenue for reports of a motor vehicle collision.

According to police, a 2023 Kawasaki KLX 110R, an off-road dirt bike, was traveling east on Holabird Avenue and a 2022 Hyundai Elantra was traveling southbound on Merritt Boulevard.

Both vehicles entered the intersection at the same time and the Hyundai collided into the dirt bike.

The driver of the Kawasaki, 33-year-old Jessica M. Schuman, was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Members of the Baltimore County Crash Team are still investigating the incident.

