Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police to reveal suspect in Maryland senior living center murder

Screenshot 2026-02-20 at 2.59.18 PM.png
Montgomery County Police Department
Screenshot 2026-02-20 at 2.59.18 PM.png
Posted
and last updated

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A suspect has been arrested for the murder of a millionaire philanthropist at a Maryland senior living center.

On Valentine's Day 87-year-old Robert Fuller Jr. was discovered shot to death inside his apartment at Cogir of Potomac.

One week later Montgomery County Police released surveillance video showing a person of interest on the property when the shooting occurred.

It's unclear if the individual seen in the video is who detectives arrested. If so, we're awaiting to hear of a possible motive.

That will all be revealed Wednesday during a 3pm press conference in Gaithersburg.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WMAR 2 News App

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are