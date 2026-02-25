Police to reveal suspect in Maryland senior living center murder

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A suspect has been arrested for the murder of a millionaire philanthropist at a Maryland senior living center.

On Valentine's Day 87-year-old Robert Fuller Jr. was discovered shot to death inside his apartment at Cogir of Potomac.

One week later Montgomery County Police released surveillance video showing a person of interest on the property when the shooting occurred.

It's unclear if the individual seen in the video is who detectives arrested. If so, we're awaiting to hear of a possible motive.

That will all be revealed Wednesday during a 3pm press conference in Gaithersburg.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.