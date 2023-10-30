Police seek leads to fatal hit-and-run in Cecil County

PERRYVILLE, Md. — It is a remote stretch of road between North East and Perryville, Route 40, but this no man’s land left 53-year-old Chris Mayes with no chance of surviving when a car struck him as he walked along the shoulder in the dark last week.

“Chris Mayes, yes, he’s a good friend of mine,” said Ron Adkins, “As a matter of fact, he’s one of my Facebook friends also. Yes, it’s sad… sad to hear that.”

Someone spotted Mayes’ body lying along the shoulder of Principio Parkway West early Friday several hours after the crash.

“We don’t know if the driver even knew if they hit a person or if they hit an animal,” said Ngan Ho of the Maryland State Police, “We just don’t know at this point.”

While police have very little evidence to go on, they did recover vehicle parts at the scene, including a passenger side mirror.

They have since determined the vehicle must have been a late-model Chrysler 300 with chrome on the backside of that mirror.

Mayes’ friend says while police aren’t sure why the driver left the scene, he has a pretty good idea and he’s appealing to them to come forward.

“For the person who did it, they had to be under the influence I think so they left the scene,” said Adkins, “but believe you me, you will answer to somebody, and if the authorities don’t get you right away, you’ve got to answer to God, my friend. So do what’s right and turn yourself in and make things right.”

It is believed the crash happened between eight o’clock at night last Thursday and three in the morning Friday.

if you have any information, you can call the Maryland State Police Crash Team at 410-996-7838.