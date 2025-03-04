Watch Now
Lansdowne High School on lockdown after shooting reported across the street

Police are responding to a scene in the area of Lansdowne High School.

Police officers will be holding a press conference at 4:30 p.m.

The principal of Lansdowne High School sent out a message to the school community.

"Dear Lansdowne High School Parents and Guardians—

This afternoon after dismissal, we received reports of a shooting that occurred at the shopping center across the street from Lansdowne High School. We immediately activated our lockdown protocol and contacted Baltimore County police. Officers have responded to the scene, and we will remain in lockdown until we receive further instructions from BCoPD. All afterschool and evening activities at Lansdowne High School are canceled. We will provide updates as more information becomes available."

-Lansdowne High School Principal Allison Seymour

WMAR-2 News has a crew on its way to learn more.

This is breaking news and will be updated as we learn more.

