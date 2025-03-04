Lansdowne High School on lockdown after shooting reported across the street

Police are responding to a scene in the area of Lansdowne High School.

Police officers will be holding a press conference at 4:30 p.m.

Baltimore County police are responding to the 3800 block of Hollins Ferry Rd following reports of a shooting in the area. Parents are being asked to pick up their children in the lot off Lansdowne Road. pic.twitter.com/OvzB83VzgN — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) March 4, 2025

The principal of Lansdowne High School sent out a message to the school community.

"Dear Lansdowne High School Parents and Guardians—



This afternoon after dismissal, we received reports of a shooting that occurred at the shopping center across the street from Lansdowne High School. We immediately activated our lockdown protocol and contacted Baltimore County police. Officers have responded to the scene, and we will remain in lockdown until we receive further instructions from BCoPD. All afterschool and evening activities at Lansdowne High School are canceled. We will provide updates as more information becomes available."



-Lansdowne High School Principal Allison Seymour



WMAR-2 News has a crew on its way to learn more.

This is breaking news and will be updated as we learn more.