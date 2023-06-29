Police make arrests in Annapolis church vandalism cases

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — After someone ripped a cross from the wall and reduced bibles and hymn books to pages littering the sanctuary of the Fowler United Methodist Church in Annapolis, some congregants were too fearful to return for Sunday services.

“I have never seen a church in such disarray and so much pain in a room,” said Rev. Jerome Jones, Sr., “but today, I am here, because we have held on to our faith and most of all, we never let go of hope.”

Hope answered with a series of arrests after four churches were targeted by vandals in recent weeks.

An officer working the midnight shift is credited with helping police identify a suspect in damage at two of the churches.

The officer arrested a 23-year-old homeless man for breaking into a storage shed and trespassing near the churches, and surveillance video and latent prints later allowed police to…

“Make the positive identification and arrest of Jarren Alexander of Maryland in connection with not only the crime committed against the Fowler United Methodist Church, but the St. Phillips Episcopal Church in Annapolis and potentially more,” said Anne Arundel County Police Cpl. Chris Anderson.

Police also have announced they have arrested two brothers, Blake and Brandon Krenzer of Gambrills, for allegedly vandalizing signs at the Ark & Dove Presbyterian Church in Odenton.

“Any perpetrators who think that a house of worship is a place to express their hate should learn from this that they will track you down and we will prosecute,” said Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman.

While Fowler United Methodist suffered more than a $100,000 worth of damage, it is committed to turning the page on its darkest day.

“Just last Saturday, we had young people who remembered their childhood there. They have actually come and re-connected back with the church,” said Rev. Jones, “So I believe that even in the worst situation, God is able to make it the greatest situation.”

