Police kill man in National Harbor after allegedly stabbing two people, then setting their apartment on fire

FT. WASHINGTON, Md. — Police killed a man after he allegedly stabbed two people and set their apartment on fire in Prince George's County Sunday.

It all started around 8:20am at a Ft. Washington apartment building in the 8300 block of Indian Head Highway.

That's where officers discovered a man and woman, suffering from critical stab wounds.

The suspect fled the scene, but not before setting the three-story complex on fire.

Later that morning, officers in the area of St George Boulevard and Potomac Passage in National Harbor, encountered the suspect wielding a knife.

Police say he advanced towards them prompting a pair of officers to shoot.

Detectives believe the victims knew the suspect, and say the case is domestic related.

As for the stabbing victims, their injuries are considered critical, but each is listed as stable at the hospital.

The fire, however, left eight adults and six kids displaced.