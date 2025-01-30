Police investigating home invasion where suspect impersonated officer

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police in Montgomery County are investigating an armed home invasion where the suspect impersonated an officer.

Wednesday afternoon, officers responded to the 200 block of Hannes Street for the report of a home invasion.

Police say the victim reported hearing a knock at the door and when they opened it, the suspect entered the apartment, showed a badge and falsely identified himself.

The suspect, who reportedly had a handgun, allegedly demanded money and threatened the victim before leaving the home.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black surgical mask, a black jacket, dark jeans and a striped button-down shirt.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to go here.