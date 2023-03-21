Watch Now
Police investigating Bicyclist struck and killed in Harford County

Posted at 11:56 AM, Mar 21, 2023
ABERDEEN — The Aberdeen Police Department is investigating after a Bicyclist was struck and killed Monday night.

Officers were called to the area of U.S. Route 40 and Short Lane for a collision involving a car and a bike on Monday, March 20 a little after 9:30p.m.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a 55-year-old man suffering from severe injuries and being treated by medics.

The victim, 55-year-old James K. Blevins, was flown to Shock Trauma for treatment.

The 25-year-old driver who has not been identified remained on the scene. Police noted the car had visible damage to the hood and windshield.

Due to the victims injuries, Harford County Sheriff Office Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.

At 7:24a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, James K. Blevins died from his injuries.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time but the investigation is still active.

