HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A man's body was found in a parked car overnight in Columbia.

Around 2:14 a.m., police were making area checks in the 8800 block of Centre Park Drive when they found a man with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle parked behind an office building.

Police say the circumstances of the shooting, including where it occurred, are unknown.

The victim is a man from Baltimore in his 20s.