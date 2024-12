GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A Glen Burnie man was arrested after allegedly showing a gun at a restaurant Monday evening.

Jose Andres Gonzalez, 46, came into El Norteno Grill, a Mexican restaurant on Crain Highway North and displayed a gun at about 7 p.m. Dec. 23, said police.

A loaded 9mm Beretta handgun was seized from his vehicle.

No assault was committed during the incident.