Police: Father allegedly shoots, injures daughter in Southwest Baltimore Monday night

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police say a man was arrested Tuesday following a shooting in Southwest Baltimore.

Kelvin Evans, 40, was charged with the attempted murder of his 21-year-old daughter.

Officials say the shooting occurred Monday night in the 2100 block of West Mulberry Street following a dispute.

The victim was treated for her injuries at a local hospital.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

Evans is currently charged with first-degree attempted murder and is being held at the Central Booking Intake Facility.

