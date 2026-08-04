Police departments to host community events for National Night Out

Police departments across the region are hosting events in honor of National Night Out.
This is a national initiative, held on the first Tuesday of August, with a goal of building and strengthening relationships between police and the communities they serve. Many departments will host block parties, cookouts, movie nights and giveaways within their precincts.
Here's a list of National Night Out events in our area. Click the county/city/agency with a hyperlink to see a full list of locations.
- Anne Arundel County (all events go 6 - 8pm):
- Northern District: 10th Avenue Park, Brooklyn Park
- Eastern District: Kinder Farm Park, Millersville
- Western District: Crofton Country Club
- Southern District: Annapolis Mall
- Annapolis:
- Annapolis Walk Recreation Center, 1701 Belle Drive (6 to 8 p.m.)
- Bay Ridge Gardens, 1 Bens Drive (6 to 8 p.m.)
- First Baptist Church w/ Clay Street Community, 31 W Washington Street (4 to 6 p.m)
- Michael E. Busch Library, 1410 West Street (5:30 to 7:30 p.m.)
- Woodside Gardens, 700 Newtowne Drive (6 to 8 p.m.)
- Baltimore City
- Baltimore County
- Cecil County:
- North East Park, 5 - 8 p.m.; hosted by North East police and Cecil County Sheriff
- Carroll County:
- Belle Grove Square, Westminster, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Carroll Lutheran Village Garden of Memories, Westminster, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.
- Dutterer's Park and Pavilion Area, Westminster, 6 - 8 p.m.
- South Hills Ct. Overflow Parking, Westminster, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Tahoma Farm Rd/Firestone Rd, Westminster, 6 -8 p.m.
- Hampstead Volunteer Fire Department, 6 - 9 p.m.
- Harford County:
- 608 N. Tollgate Rd. Bel Air, 4:30 - 8:30pm
- Howard County:
- Color Burst Park at 6221 Mango Tree Rd, Columbia, 5 – 8 p.m
Others: