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Police departments to host community events for National Night Out

Baltimore County National Night out events bridge gap between community and police
Lenny Rice
Lenny Rice
Baltimore County National Night out events bridge gap between community and police
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Police departments across the region are hosting events in honor of National Night Out.

This is a national initiative, held on the first Tuesday of August, with a goal of building and strengthening relationships between police and the communities they serve. Many departments will host block parties, cookouts, movie nights and giveaways within their precincts.

Here's a list of National Night Out events in our area. Click the county/city/agency with a hyperlink to see a full list of locations.

  • Anne Arundel County (all events go 6 - 8pm):
    • Northern District: 10th Avenue Park, Brooklyn Park
    • Eastern District: Kinder Farm Park, Millersville
    • Western District: Crofton Country Club
    • Southern District: Annapolis Mall
  • Annapolis:
    • Annapolis Walk Recreation Center, 1701 Belle Drive (6 to 8 p.m.)
    • Bay Ridge Gardens, 1 Bens Drive (6 to 8 p.m.)
    • First Baptist Church w/ Clay Street Community, 31 W Washington Street (4 to 6 p.m)
    • Michael E. Busch Library, 1410 West Street (5:30 to 7:30 p.m.)
    • Woodside Gardens, 700 Newtowne Drive (6 to 8 p.m.)
  • Baltimore City
  • Baltimore County
  • Cecil County:
    • North East Park, 5 - 8 p.m.; hosted by North East police and Cecil County Sheriff
  • Carroll County:
    • Belle Grove Square, Westminster, 6 - 8 p.m.
    • Carroll Lutheran Village Garden of Memories, Westminster, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.
    • Dutterer's Park and Pavilion Area, Westminster, 6 - 8 p.m.
    • South Hills Ct. Overflow Parking, Westminster, 6 - 8 p.m.
    • Tahoma Farm Rd/Firestone Rd, Westminster, 6 -8 p.m.
    • Hampstead Volunteer Fire Department, 6 - 9 p.m.
  • Harford County:
    • 608 N. Tollgate Rd. Bel Air, 4:30 - 8:30pm
  • Howard County:
    • Color Burst Park at 6221 Mango Tree Rd, Columbia, 5 – 8 p.m

Others:

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