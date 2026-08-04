Police departments to host community events for National Night Out

Police departments across the region are hosting events in honor of National Night Out.

This is a national initiative, held on the first Tuesday of August, with a goal of building and strengthening relationships between police and the communities they serve. Many departments will host block parties, cookouts, movie nights and giveaways within their precincts.

Here's a list of National Night Out events in our area. Click the county/city/agency with a hyperlink to see a full list of locations.



Anne Arundel County (all events go 6 - 8pm):

Northern District: 10th Avenue Park, Brooklyn Park Eastern District: Kinder Farm Park, Millersville Western District: Crofton Country Club Southern District: Annapolis Mall

Annapolis:

Annapolis Walk Recreation Center, 1701 Belle Drive (6 to 8 p.m.) Bay Ridge Gardens, 1 Bens Drive (6 to 8 p.m.) First Baptist Church w/ Clay Street Community, 31 W Washington Street (4 to 6 p.m) Michael E. Busch Library, 1410 West Street (5:30 to 7:30 p.m.) Woodside Gardens, 700 Newtowne Drive (6 to 8 p.m.)

Baltimore City



Baltimore County



Cecil County:

North East Park, 5 - 8 p.m.; hosted by North East police and Cecil County Sheriff

Carroll County:

Belle Grove Square, Westminster, 6 - 8 p.m. Carroll Lutheran Village Garden of Memories, Westminster, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Dutterer's Park and Pavilion Area, Westminster, 6 - 8 p.m. South Hills Ct. Overflow Parking, Westminster, 6 - 8 p.m. Tahoma Farm Rd/Firestone Rd, Westminster, 6 -8 p.m. Hampstead Volunteer Fire Department, 6 - 9 p.m.

Harford County:

608 N. Tollgate Rd. Bel Air, 4:30 - 8:30pm

Howard County:

Color Burst Park at 6221 Mango Tree Rd, Columbia, 5 – 8 p.m



Others:

