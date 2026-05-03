Police charge teen who was shot during school parking lot fight in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. — We first told you last Wednesday about a high school fight that left one teenager shot in Silver Spring.

Now we're learning more about what transpired.

Montgomery County Police have since charged two people involved, including a 17-year-old wounded during the altercation.

It all went down in the parking lot of James Hubert Blake High School.

That's where the 17-year-old got into a heated exchange of words with another group of teenagers.

Things turned physical when the 17-year-old pulled out a gun.

A struggle over the gun ensued causing it to discharge and strike the 17-year-old in the knee.

After the gun fell to the ground, 19-year-old Djibia Gombo allegedly picked it up before being stopped by school security.

The injured 17-year-old was arrested for felony use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, while Gombo faces first degree assault charges.