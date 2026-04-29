Teen shows up at hospital with gunshot wound after school parking lot fight

COLESVILLE, Md. — A school parking lot fight leaves one teen shot and another arrested in Montgomery County.

It happened just before 11:30am on Wednesday, outside of James Hubert Blake High School in Silver Spring.

Police recovered a handgun that apparently fell to the ground during the altercation.

A 19-year-old was taken into police custody afterwards.

Then later, a teenage boy showed up at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe the teen was involved in the school fight.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.