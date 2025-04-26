Police: Body pulled from water near Truxtun Boat Ramp in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A body was discovered in the water near the Truxtun Boat Ramp in Annapolis Friday afternoon.

The body was discovered by the Annapolis Harbormaster.

Officials say the body appears to be that of an adult male, but identification will be verified by the Medical Examiner's Office.

Annapolis Police say they are working to gather additional information that will help them identify the deceased.

The investigation remains ongoing.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*