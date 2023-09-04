Watch Now
Police: Body of missing Maryland swimmer discovered on Delaware beach

Posted at 2:35 PM, Sep 04, 2023
BALTIMORE — Police have called off the search for the Howard County swimmer who went missing after they found his body on Rehoboth Beach.

On Monday morning, around 6:00 a.m., members of the Rehoboth Beach police responded to a sighting of a human body, Richard A. Boateng, in the surf.

Along with police and fire personnel, Boateng was pronounced dead on the scene.

A forensic investigator from the Division of Forensic Science responded to the scene and the body was removed.

Police say at this time, no foul play is suspected.

