Police: Alcohol possible factor in deadly rollover crash in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Md. — A Pennsylvania woman could face charges over a deadly Sunday night crash in Westminster.

Elizabeth Nicole Jones, 27, was driving northbound on MD 97 when she swerved off the side of the road near Old Hanover.

The Mercedes Benz she was driving first struck a guardrail, before crossing the southbound lane into an embankment and overturning.

A passenger, 37-year-old Antonio Jhamel Farmer, was thrown from the car upon impact. He later died at Carroll Hospital Center.

Jones, meanwhile, was taken to Sinai Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe alcohol may have played a factor in the wreck.

A charging decision will be made by the County State's Attorney's Office once the investigation is completed.

