BALTIMORE — Baltimore City School Police officers arrested a 15-year-old male in the 1400 block of Orleans Street for allegedly shooting two people.

Investigators believe the teen shot two men, ages 21 and 19, on March 2 in the 500 block of Dolphin Street.

The suspect is currently being held at Central Booking Intake Facility and has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and numerous handgun violations.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2411.