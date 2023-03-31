Pleas for peace near West Baltimore mass shooting site

BALTIMORE — A plea to end community violence echoed through speakers in West Baltimore, in the same part of town which saw an overnight mass shooting overnight March 23.

They gathered in the area - the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue - where six people were shot, one of them killed.

The Thursday shooting claimed the life of Ernest Hall, a beloved boxing coach, who meant so much to his gym, his family, his friends.

"He’s a great boxing coach," said Elijah Miles. "He told us how to do our ones and twos.”

Miles knew Hall - he’s also the chairman of Tendea Family, a grassroots organization in Baltimore dedicated to community service, improving lives, and ending gun violence.

"We can’t allow people, good people like Ernie Bug to be killed just because he’s going to the gas station to get a bag of chips," Miles added. "The community has to step up and begin to push back against the root cause and the root issues.”

The mass shooting was a mile and a half away from a January mass shooting, also on Edmondson Avenue.

The organization hopes to straighten the rudder - giving out supplies Thursday for free to whomever is in need, allowing folks step up to a podium and say what’s on their minds, remembering Hall.

According to the Tendea Family, there will be a public viewing this upcoming Thursday, April 6 for Hall.

No arrests have been made as of Thursday.