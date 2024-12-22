Pinky's home and she brought not one but two Slutty Vegans with her

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's own restaurant owner and operator, Pinky Cole, opened her first long-awaited Charm City Slutty Vegan locationon Saturday.

The new addition to the adored burger chain is located at the Baltimore Peninsula.

This was an emotional homecoming as her food has already delighted the palates of foodies in Atlanta, Birmingham, Brooklyn, Harlem, Dallas, and more.

"This is only the beginning, man," says Cole.

"We've been in business for six years. We've made a lot of money, but we've also made a lot of impact. To some, this may just look like burgers and fries, but this is bigger than that. This is community building. This is ecosystem building."

Cole started her journey by selling burgers out of her two-bedroom apartment in July 2018. Four months later, she opened the first Slutty Vegan restaurant, which saw over 1,000 people at its grand opening in Atlanta.

Now, Cole has come home. Following this opening in South Baltimore, the ribbon will be cut at another location next to Morgan State University at the Northwood Commonsshopping center.