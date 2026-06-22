Pilot & passengers killed in Bowie plane crash identified

BOWIE, Md. — Maryland State Police have identified a pilot and two passengers killed in a Saturday night plane crash in Bowie.

The single engine Piper Cherokee was flying from Ocean City, New Jersey to the Montgomery County Air Park in Gaithersburg, when it suddenly went down around 11:30pm.

A few hours later search and rescue teams discovered the downed crew in a residential area off Scarlett Oak Court.

The pilot is 26-year-old Yoav Bomrind, from Israel.

Riding with him were 19-year-old David Rabinovitz, also from Israel, and Elad Naidik, 20 of Canada.

All three men died in the collision. Police initially believed this was a training flight.

RELATED: Bowie plane crash leaves three people dead

According to Flight Aware, the plane is owned by Washington International Flight Academy LLC., based out of Gaithersburg.

A preliminary notice issued by the Federal Aviation Administration said the plane "crashed under unknown circumstances into a tree."

Based on Flight Aware's track log the plane's last recorded speed before going down was 62 mph from 300 feet above.

That same log shows the aircraft got as high as 8,800 feet in the air, reaching speeds of up to 130 mph during its 1 hour and 18 minute voyage.

Records indicate the plane landed in Ocean City, New Jersey from Gaithersburg earlier the same day at around 5:42pm.

The National Transportation Safety Board has taken over the investigation to determine a cause.

