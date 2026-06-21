Bowie plane crash leaves three people dead

BOWIE, Md. — A small plane crashed in Maryland on Saturday night killing three people.

Maryland State Police said a single engine Piper Cherokee was flying from Ocean City, New Jersey to the Montgomery County Air Park in Gaithersburg, when it suddenly went down in Bowie around 11:30pm.

Alerted by a specialized iPhone application, search & rescue teams located the downed crew near a residential area off Scarlett Oak Court at approximately 3:45am.

One pilot and two unidentified passengers aboard the flight died. No bystanders were hurt.

The involved plane is owned by a flight school based out of Gaithersburg.

Investigators believe the pilot was conducting a training flight at the time of the collision.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration have taken over the case to determine the official cause.