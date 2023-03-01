Pattie La Belle coming to The HALL Live!

ARUNDLE, Md — This year we’ve had several celebrities come to Maryland and perform. And several more are still scheduled to come.

To name a few so far, SWV took the stage at CIAA Fan Fest, Bruce Springsteen is expected to come to Camden Yards in September, and Chris Rock will be at the Hippodrome this weekend to perform and film his live Netflix Special Chris Rock: Selective Outrage.

RELATED STORY: Kevin Hart coming to Arundel Mills for 11th anniversary celebration at Live! Casino & Hotel

But if that’s not enough for you, we are adding another legend to the card. Ms. Patti La Belle will be performing at Live! Casino and Hotel Maryland.

She is scheduled to take the stage Friday March 10th. Her show is open to those 21 and older and will begin at 9 p.m.. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. at The HALL at Live! Tickets range from $49 up to $347. You can purchase tickets for her show here.