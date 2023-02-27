Kevin Hart coming to Arundel Mills for 11th anniversary celebration at Live! Casino & Hotel

HANOVER, Md. — Kevin Hart is coming to Arundel Mills to celebrate the 11-year Anniversary of Live! Casino & Hotel.

The star actor and comedian will perform two live shows back-to-back on one special night.

Hart will take the stage Sunday, June 11 at 4:30pm and then again at 8:30 as part of his 'Reality Check' Tour.

.

Tickets go on sale March 3 at 10am on AXS.com.

Attending guests will have to lock all recording devices, including cellphones and cameras, inside a pouch that will be given out upon entry.

This is the second legendary act to come to Live! in as many years.

In 2022 the casino celebrated its 10-year anniversary with three live performances by Dave Chappelle.

It's also the latest comedy show to make its way through the Baltimore Metro region in 2023.

One day after tickets go on sale for Hart, Chris Rock will record his Netflix special at the Hippodrome.

For more upcoming live events in the area visit our Around Town page.

