"Party like its 1999!"

BALTIMORE, Md — If you missed your prom when you were in high school or just want to relive that night one more time, The Maryland Zoo is giving you the chance to do that.

They’re hosting a 21 and over adult prom and this year’s theme is 90’s Throwback. It will be held at the zoo’s historic Mansion House on April 29th.

There will be special appearances and meet and greets with the zoo’s animal ambassadors. You can also enjoy a photo booth, glitter tattoo station and a silent auction and lots more.

Hors d’oeurves will be served along with cotton candy, and even a chocolate fountain. If you were thinking about spiking the punch, don’t bother; the zoo has you covered with an open bar.

The zoo’s prom will be a cocktail-style event so you will want to get there early due to the limited seating. Tickets for the prom are available now to purchase. Member tickets are $95 each and non-member tickets are $100 each.

